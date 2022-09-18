journal-news logo
X

Brenner scores, Cincinnati wins 2-1 over Real Salt Lake

news
32 minutes ago
Brenner scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Cincinnati over Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenner’s goals were pivotal for Cincinnati in a 2-1 win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Brenner’s game-winner came in the 76th minute to put Cincinnati (11-8-12) ahead 2-1. Luciano Acosta had an assist on the goal. Brenner scored all of Cincinnati’s goals in the game.

Maikel Chang scored the only goal for RSL (11-11-10).

RSL outshot Cincinnati 18-8, with eight shots on goal to three for Cincinnati.

Roman Celentano saved seven of the eight shots he faced for Cincinnati. Zac MacMath saved one of the three shots he faced for RSL.

Cincinnati visits the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday, while RSL will visit the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Hamilton considering water, wastewater rate increases
2
Talawanda leaders pleased with 2021-22 state school report card
3
Recent area high school grad wins thousands in welding school...
4
New large Koch Foods production building to bring more than 400 jobs...
5
Officials looking into allegations against Morgan Twp. administrator
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top