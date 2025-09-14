Brendan Sorsby throws for 5 TDs in the first quarter and Cincinnati routs Northwestern State 70-0

Backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg took over the Cincinnati offense midway through the second quarter. Lichtenberg connected with Cyrus Allen for the sixth touchdown pass in the first half for a 56-0 lead.

Cincinnati had 449 yards of offense in the first half, compared to just 45 for Northwestern State. The Bearcats also had a 21-3 edge in first downs by halftime.

Sorsby finished 15 of 15 for 253 yards for Cincinnati (2-1). His longest touchdown pass was a 55-yarder to Caleb Goodie on the first play of the drive. Sorsby became the first Bearcat to throw five touchdowns in a quarter or a half.

Sophomore Isaiah Johnson and tied end Joe Royer each had two touchdown receptions for Cincinnati.

Northwestern State (1-2), which snapped a 20-game losing streak with a win over Alcorn State on August 28, agreed to play two 10-minute quarters in the second half.

The takeaway

Cincinnati set a program record with seven passing touchdowns, capped by Samaj Jones' connection with Johnson from 42-yards out with five minutes left in the fourth. The three quarterbacks combined for 362 yards.

The Demons were held to six first downs and 102 total yards.

Up next

Cincinnati has a week off before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks for its Big 12 opener on Sept. 27

Northwestern State will play at Prairie View on Sept. 20.

