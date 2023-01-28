Brea sparks Dayton to 86-60 victory over Richmond

Brea finished 6 of 7 from 3-point range for the Flyers (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Daron Holmes added 17 points and nine rebounds. Toumani Camara scored 16.

Isaiah Bigelow led the Spiders (11-11, 4-5) with 19 points. Neal Quinn added 12 points and Tyler Burton scored 11.