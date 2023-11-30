Brea scores 22, Dayton knocks off SMU 65-63

Led by Koby Brea's 22 points, the Dayton Flyers defeated the SMU Mustangs 65-63 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — Koby Brea's 22 points helped Dayton defeat SMU 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Brea added six rebounds for the Flyers (5-2). Daron Holmes scored 20 points while going 6 of 10 and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Enoch Cheeks was 3 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Zhuric Phelps finished with 15 points and four steals for the Mustangs (5-3). Keon Ambrose-Hylton added 12 points for SMU. In addition, Tyreek Smith had eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

