Braves take on the Reds in first of 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (6-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (7-3, 1.88 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -156, Reds +131; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 54-44 record overall and a 30-19 record at home. The Braves have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .407.

Cincinnati is 22-25 in road games and 47-53 overall. The Reds are 8-19 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 28 home runs while slugging .593. Travis d'Arnaud is 12-for-31 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, six triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.