Braves seek to continue win streak, play the Guardians

By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves will attempt to build upon a nine-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians

Atlanta Braves (57-27, first in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (41-43, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kolby Allard (0-0, .00 ERA, .86 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (5-5, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -123, Guardians +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves aim to keep their nine-game win streak alive when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 20-20 record in home games and a 41-43 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.81.

Atlanta has gone 27-12 in road games and 57-27 overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.66 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 13 home runs while slugging .503. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 15 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 16-for-41 with four doubles, a triple and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Braves: 9-1, .299 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (wrist), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (elbow), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

