Braves host the Reds on home losing streak

The Atlanta Braves aim to stop their three-game home slide with a victory against the Cincinnati Reds
news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (48-53, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-45, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (4-8, 4.85 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Braves: Allan Winans (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -135, Reds +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home losing streak.

Atlanta has a 30-20 record at home and a 54-45 record overall. The Braves have a 21-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 23-25 record on the road and a 48-53 record overall. The Reds have a 23-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarred Kelenic has 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 RBI for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 21 doubles, seven triples and 17 home runs for the Reds. Rece Hinds is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .224 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (forearm), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Hamilton road closures continue: Here is where some of the projects...
2
Middletown firefighters get 10% raise in first year of new contract
3
‘It was crumbling’: Butler County Fairgrounds grandstands celebrated...
4
Queen City Murder Mystery Company to present ‘Murder at the Rosebud...
5
Some Hamilton businesses celebrating Christmas in July
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top