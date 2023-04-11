Braves face the Reds leading series 1-0

Atlanta is 7-4 overall and 2-3 in home games. The Braves have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Cincinnati has a 4-5 record overall and a 1-3 record in road games. Reds hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Reds: 4-5, .000 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Braves: Travis d'Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (back), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (left hamstring), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (toe), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.