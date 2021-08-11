Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud returns from injured list

“Rehab went well, no setbacks,” d’Arnaud said. “Fortunately, I was surrounded by the right people and they kept me in the right state of mind. Now I’m back up here with another great group of guys to go out and battle with.”

D’Arnaud, in his second season with the Braves, said he is thrilled to rejoin the team in the thick of a pennant race. The three-time defending division champion Braves began Wednesday one game behind first-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Alongside Ronald Acuña Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman, the NL MVP, d’Arnaud was a cog in the 2020 lineup that led the Braves to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Acuña is out for the season with a knee injury, and Ozuna is sidelined because of domestic abuse charges, but Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acquired Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Jorge Soler to give the lineup more power. Freeman, Albies, Austin Riley and Dansby Swanson have plenty of home run potential, too.

“Even without Ronnie in there, it’s a threat,” d’Arnaud said. “One through nine — I’ll put the pitchers in there, too — has a real chance to do some damage.”

To make room for d’Arnaud on the roster, catcher Kevan Smith was designated for assignment.

