Braves beat Guardians 10-1 for their fourth straight win

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Marcell Ozuna had two hits apiece for the Braves. Joey Wentz (4-3) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out five.

The Braves struck first in the top of the second, as Alvarez drove in a run before Allen doubled in two.

Bryan Rocchio hit a solo homer in the third to bring the Guardians within two runs, but Atlanta answered with seven runs in the middle innings. Hunter Stratton pitched the final three innings for his first save.

Slade Cecconi (5-6) allowed eight runs (six earned) and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Between the fourth and sixth innings, Atlanta extended their lead from 3-1 to 10-1, keyed by Harris' two-run homer to right.

Key stat

Harris extended his multi-hit streak to eight games, the longest in the majors this season and the longest for a Braves player since Chris Johnson had eight straight in 2013. Harris is batting .500 during the run, and eight of his 17 hits have gone for extra bases.

Up next

Atlanta RHP Erick Fedde (4-12, 5.40) faces Cleveland LHP Logan Allen (7-9, 3.94) in the finale of the three-game series.