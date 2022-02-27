Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Brantley scores 17 to lead La Salle past Dayton 62-60

news
1 hour ago
Khalil Brantley had 17 points off the bench to lift La Salle to a 62-60 win over Dayton

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khalil Brantley came off the bench to score 17 points to lift La Salle to a 62-60 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Clifton Moore had 16 points and three blocks for La Salle (8-18, 3-13 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Jack Clark added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Koby Brea had 18 points for the Flyers (20-9, 12-4), whose five-game win streak was broken. DaRon Holmes II added 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Malachi Smith had nine assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Cyber security concerns as Russia attacks Ukraine: Butler County is no...
2
Hamilton Craft and Cocktail Quest continues to expand
3
Oxford asks residents what they desire: Affordable housing...
4
Woman killed in rollover crash on I-75 in West Chester
5
Top local news for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top