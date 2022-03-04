Branham leads No. 23 Ohio State past Michigan State 80-69

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Joey Brunk added 18 for Ohio State, while Jamari Wheeler finished with 16 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 13 points, and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11.

The Spartans shot 45% from the field overall and 50% from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Buckeyes 30-26.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans suffered their third loss to a ranked opponent in five games, and the seventh in nine games overall.

Ohio State: After consecutive losses in which they shot less than 38.6% from the field, the Buckeyes bounced back to shoot 54.7%, their best in 12 games.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan on Sunday.

Caption Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Mady Sissoko during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, posts up against Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, tries to drive past Ohio State's Cedric Russell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives to the basket between Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Max Christie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, brings the ball up as Michigan State's Tyson Walker defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Marcus Bingham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Caption Ohio State's Malaki Branham, front, drives the baseline against Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)