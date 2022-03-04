Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Branham leads No. 23 Ohio State past Michigan State 80-69

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Ohio State's Eugene Brown vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Ohio State's Eugene Brown vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

news
By JACOB BENGE, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 22 points and No. 23 Ohio State snapped a two-game losing streak with an 80-69 win over Michigan State on Thursday night.

Branham scored 15 points in the second half and finished 9 for 16 from the floor.

The Buckeyes (19-9, 12-7 Big Ten) made their first five shots and sped to a 13-0 lead in the first 2:47.

Michigan State (19-11, 10-9) rallied and closed within two points with 8:11 remaining in the first half.

Ohio State closed the opening period with a 16-8 run for a 43-33 lead at halftime. The Spartans never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way.

E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Joey Brunk added 18 for Ohio State, while Jamari Wheeler finished with 16 points, tying his career high with four 3-pointers.

Gabe Brown led Michigan State with 13 points, and Marcus Bingham Jr. added 11.

The Spartans shot 45% from the field overall and 50% from 3-point range. They outrebounded the Buckeyes 30-26.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: The Spartans suffered their third loss to a ranked opponent in five games, and the seventh in nine games overall.

Ohio State: After consecutive losses in which they shot less than 38.6% from the field, the Buckeyes bounced back to shoot 54.7%, their best in 12 games.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts Maryland on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Mady Sissoko during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Mady Sissoko during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Mady Sissoko during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, posts up against Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, posts up against Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, posts up against Ohio State's Eugene Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, shoots over Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, tries to drive past Ohio State's Cedric Russell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, tries to drive past Ohio State's Cedric Russell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, tries to drive past Ohio State's Cedric Russell during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives to the basket between Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Max Christie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives to the basket between Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Max Christie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, center, drives to the basket between Michigan State's Joey Hauser, left, and Max Christie during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, brings the ball up as Michigan State's Tyson Walker defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, brings the ball up as Michigan State's Tyson Walker defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler, right, brings the ball up as Michigan State's Tyson Walker defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Marcus Bingham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Marcus Bingham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Joey Brunk, right, shoots over Michigan State's Marcus Bingham during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Malaki Branham, front, drives the baseline against Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's Malaki Branham, front, drives the baseline against Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's Malaki Branham, front, drives the baseline against Michigan State's Joey Hauser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Michigan State's Malik Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Michigan State's Malik Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

caption arrowCaption
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, right, posts up against Michigan State's Malik Hall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Credit: Jay LaPrete

Credit: Jay LaPrete

In Other News
1
Top local news for Thursday, Mar. 3, 2022
2
$353M Burns Farm development ‘not dead’ yet, Ross Twp. officials say
3
Starbucks submits plans to build store on Ohio 4 in Hamilton
4
2 women overdose at Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office in past month
5
Overnight traffic at Five Points to be blocked for roundabout work
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top