Brady Tkachuk's 2nd career hat trick helps Senators to a 6-3 win over Blue Jackets

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring with a shot by Kent Johnson that deflected twice. Johnson's centering pass hit Voronkov in the skate and then deflected off the skate of Senators’ defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and past Forsberg.

Tkachuk scored twice in a 48-second span, including one on the power play. His first came at 9:48 when Josh Norris fed him the puck at the side of a wide-open net. The second, at 10:36, came when Tkachuk scoring on his own rebound.

The Senators then added a short-handed goal when Giroux scored into the top corner of the net at 14:46 for a 3-1 lead. They appeared to go up 4-1 just 25 seconds later, but after a coach’s challenge, goaltender interference called.

In the second period each team scored twice. Grieg and Tkachuk sandwiched their goals around scores by Jenner and Roslovic.

Grieg gave the Senators a 4-1 lead at 5:37. Columbus scored twice, at 10:49 and 13:54. Tkachuk completed his hat trick at 16:48 on the power play and the Senators took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Saturday.

Senators: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP