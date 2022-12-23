BreakingNews
Missing baby found alive hours after AMBER Alert suspect arrested in Indy
journal-news logo
X

Bradley defeats Akron 74-55

news
1 hour ago
Led by Rienk Mast's 15 points, the Bradley Braves defeated the Akron Zips 74-55 on Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley's 74-55 win over Akron on Thursday night.

Mast added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-4). Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Duke Deen recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

The Zips (7-5) were led by Xavier Castaneda, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Akron. In addition, Trendon Hankerson had nine points and nine rebounds.

Bradley led Akron 36-19 at the half, with Malevy Leons (nine points) the high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Akron by two points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Miami University employee to appear on Wheel of Fortune tonight: ‘It’s...
2
Low temps and high winds ‘concerning’ for Duke Energy as it prepares...
3
Kings Island, other businesses close due to winter storm
4
Coalition hopes to make holiday traffic safer with giveaway
5
City of Oxford waives parking meter fees
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top