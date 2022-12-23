Bradley defeats Akron 74-55

Mast added 13 rebounds and three steals for the Braves (9-4). Ville Tahvanainen shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Duke Deen recorded 14 points and was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance).

The Zips (7-5) were led by Xavier Castaneda, who recorded 19 points and six rebounds. Enrique Freeman added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Akron. In addition, Trendon Hankerson had nine points and nine rebounds.