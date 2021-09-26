journal-news logo
Boy, 1, reported unresponsive in bathtub dies; man arrested

Authorities say a man was arrested after the death of a 1-year-old boy reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A man was arrested after the death of a 1-year-old boy reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said.

Cleveland police said officers were called to the home just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time emergency medical responders were rushing the child to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a 22-year-old man had been babysitting the boy, who is his girlfriend's child, as well as three other children. They said the 1-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.

Police said the man was placed under arrested in a child endangerment charge. The case remains under investigation.

