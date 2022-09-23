BreakingNews
Fairfield vs. Princeton football game postponed due to active shooter hoax, JV game canceled
journal-news logo
X

Bowling Green's Loeffler to miss game with 'health matter'

news
53 minutes ago
Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State because of 'a personal health matter.'

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday's game at Mississippi State because of “a personal health matter,” the school said Friday.

The school gave no details about Loeffler's condition, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons' next game against Akron on Oct. 1.

The school said in a news release that associate head coach and linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach. Running backs coach Brian White will be the game manager on the field while Morrison remains coaching from the coaches box.

Loeffler, 47, is in his fourth season as Bowling Green's head coach and has an 8-24 record. The Falcons (1-2) are coming off a 34-31 overtime victory.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

In Other News
1
Fairfield vs. Princeton football game postponed due to active shooter...
2
Multiple schools receive unfounded reports of active shooters
3
Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt opens today
4
OVI checkpoint in Butler County tonight
5
List: Area fall-themed events and festivals
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top