X
Dark Mode Toggle

Bowling Green wins 88-68 over Eastern Michigan

news
44 minutes ago
Led by Samari Curtis' 25 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Eastern Michigan Eagles 88-68 on Tuesday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Samari Curtis' 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Eastern Michigan 88-68 on Tuesday night.

Curtis added five assists for the Falcons (11-19, 5-12 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Leon Ayers III finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 11 points. The win snapped a nine-game losing streak for the Falcons.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Eagles (8-22, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Tyson Acuff added 11 points for Eastern Michigan. Legend Geeter also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
1 taken to hospital after Monroe house fire
2
Police agencies release few details about deadly officer-involved...
3
Free diapers available for those in need
4
WATCH: Drone video shows potential path of storm in Madison Twp.
5
West Chester settling alleged racial profiling lawsuit
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top