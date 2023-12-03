Bowling Green wins 54-52 over Southern Indiana

The Screaming Eagles (2-7) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Hernandez, who finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Kiyron Powell added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Southern Indiana. In addition, Jack Mielke finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.