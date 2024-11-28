Bowling Green takes on Weber State

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State and Bowling Green play at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Falcons are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bowling Green averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Weber State is eighth in the Big Sky scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Blaise Threatt averaging 8.0.

Bowling Green scores 79.3 points, 11.0 more per game than the 68.3 Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 18 points.

Dyson Koehler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.