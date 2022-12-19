journal-news logo
Bowling Green takes down Fairmont State 93-74

3 hours ago
Led by Leon Ayers III's 20 points, the Bowling Green Falcons defeated the Fairmont State Falcons 93-74 on Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Leon Ayers III scored 20 points to help Bowling Green defeat Fairmont State 93-74 on Monday.

Ayers also added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Falcons (5-7). Sam Towns scored 19 points while going 8 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Rashaun Agee recorded 18 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Fonz Hale finished with 25 points and two steals for the Falcons. Isaiah Sanders added 15 points and Tariq Woody recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

