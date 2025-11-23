Bowling Green squares off against Bucknell

The Bowling Green Falcons play the Bucknell Bison at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Bucknell Bison (2-4) vs. Bowling Green Falcons (3-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Bowling Green square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Falcons are 3-2 in non-conference play. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 89.4 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Bison are 2-4 in non-conference play. Bucknell averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bowling Green's average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.2 per game Bowling Green gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mayar Wol averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 53.3% from beyond the arc. Javontae Campbell is shooting 46.7% and averaging 20.0 points.

Amon Dorries is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 12.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

