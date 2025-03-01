Bowling Green plays Ball State following Campbell's 25-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Ball State after Javontae Campbell scored 25 points in Bowling Green's 65-60 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Falcons have gone 7-7 in home games. Bowling Green has a 4-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Cardinals are 7-8 in MAC play. Ball State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bowling Green is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State averages 76.8 points per game, 1.9 more than the 74.9 Bowling Green gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamai Felt is averaging 5.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Falcons. Marcus Johnson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jermahri Hill is averaging 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.