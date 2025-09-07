Bowling Green hosts Liberty in Week 3

Key stats

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 318.5 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 191.5 yards per game (94th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (96th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 308 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 225.5 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 82.5 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (69th)

Liberty Offense

Overall: 452.5 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 256 yards per game (44th)

Rushing: 196.5 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 26 points per game (80th)

Liberty Defense

Overall: 353 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 92 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 261 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (69th)

Liberty ranks 21st in FBS in third down percentage, converting 54.5% of the time.

Both teams avoid getting penalized. Bowling Green is 20th in the FBS averaging 32.5 penalty yards per game, and Liberty ranks 23rd with a 35-yard average.

Liberty ranks 115th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips.

Bowling Green is 15th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:46.

Team leaders

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 383 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 75.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Cameron Pettaway, 107 yards on 21 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 102 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Liberty

Passing: Ethan Vasko, 512 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Evan Dickens, 148 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Donte Lee Jr., 110 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Bowling Green was defeated by Cincinnati 34-20 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Pyne led Bowling Green with 274 yards on 29-of-36 passing (80.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Pettaway carried the ball 13 times for 72 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Johnson put up 80 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Liberty lost 34-24 to Jacksonville State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Vasko led Liberty with 315 yards on 19-of-29 passing (65.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 22 yards. Dickens had 114 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for eight yards. Lee put up 74 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Bowling Green plays at Louisville on Sept. 20. Liberty hosts James Madison on Sept. 20.