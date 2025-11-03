Bowling Green Falcons open season at home against the Texas State Bobcats

Texas State Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons
Bowling Green, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -4.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green begins the season at home against Texas State.
Bowling Green went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Falcons averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.9 last season.
Texas State finished 9-10 in Sun Belt action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 18.3 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
