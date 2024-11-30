Bowling Green Falcons and the New Mexico State Aggies play in Tempe, Arizona

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Bowling Green square off at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.

The Falcons have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Bowling Green has a 1-3 record against teams above .500.

The Aggies are 3-3 in non-conference play. New Mexico State averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Bowling Green averages 78.0 points, 6.3 more per game than the 71.7 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State's 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

Robert Carpenter is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Aggies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.