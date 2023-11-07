Bowling Green defeats Chicago State 70-41

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Marcus Hill had 18 points in Bowling Green's 70-41 win over Chicago State in a season opener on Monday night.
Hill also had five rebounds for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. DJ Smith finished with 10 points.
Wesley Cardet Jr. had with 12 points and four assists for the Cougars. Chicago State also got nine points and 10 rebounds from DeShawn Jean-Charles. Jahsean Corbett also had nine points and six rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
Man critically injured in Fairfield lawnmower accident has died
2
ELECTION 2023: Ten things to know about voting in Butler County
3
Butler County coroner IDs man killed in Rumpke truck accident
4
‘A cure in their lifetime’: Middletown family on mission to save sons’...
5
Soccer is in their blood: Middletown coach learned from her father