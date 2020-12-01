Bowling Green beats Appalachian St. 78-76 in OT

Donovan Gregory pulled App State with one with a minute and a half remaining before Fields drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds to go. However, Delph quickly answered to make it a one-point game with 6 seconds remaining. Turner made a free throw at four seconds but the Mountaineers' long 3 missed at the buzzer.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com