Both parties back bill for image rights for college athletes

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi also introduced a bill in December that some critics said was too NCAA-friendly.

The NCAA's attempts to reform its bylaws and permit college athletes to capitalize on their names, images and likenesses have stalled, but several states have NIL laws scheduled to take effect July 1, including Florida and Mississippi.

The NCAA has warned that a patchwork of state laws would create confusion and competitive inequity, and is hoping for help from Congress in the form of a national NIL law.

“We are facing a tight deadline with state laws taking effect just around the corner," Gonzalez said in a statement. “The time for action on this issue is now. Student-athletes have long deserved the right to profit from their NIL. Our bill would grant this right, while also protecting the integrity of the college sports system.”

Gonzalez, a receiver at Ohio State, was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2007 and played five seasons in the NFL.

Gonzalez and Cleaver's bill is similar to one they introduced in September. In the new bill, however, athletes would be barred from endorsing certain companies and products, such as tobacco or casinos. But schools, conferences and the NCAA also would be prohibited from entering financial agreements with such companies.

