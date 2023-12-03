Boston takes on Columbus following overtime win

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -297, Blue Jackets +232; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Bruins knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime.

Boston is 16-4-3 overall and 8-1-1 in home games. The Bruins have committed 106 total penalties (4.6 per game) to rank eighth in NHL play.

Columbus has gone 2-6-3 on the road and 8-13-4 overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 3-3-2 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 14 goals with 22 assists for the Bruins. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 12 goals and five assists for the Blue Jackets. Kirill Marchenko has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Milan Lucic: out (personal).

Blue Jackets: Cole Sillinger: day to day (upper body), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (knee), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.