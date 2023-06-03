X

Bosacker's 4-hit shutout, Walker's 4 RBIs help Xavier eliminate E. Illinois at Nashville Regional

Ethan Bosacker allowed four hits with six strikeouts in a complete game shutout, Andrew Walker went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to help Xavier beat Eastern Illinois 7-0 in an elimination game at the Nashville Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ethan Bosacker allowed four hits with six strikeouts in a complete game shutout, Andrew Walker went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs to help Xavier beat Eastern Illinois 7-0 Saturday in an elimination game at the Nashville Regional.

No. 3 seed Xavier (38-24) plays the winner between Oregon — which beat the Musketeers 5-4 in the regional's opener — and No. 6 national seed Vanderbilt in a loser-out game Sunday.

Jared Cushing scored on an RBI groundout by Grant Stephenson to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning and Walker hit a three-run shot in the fifth to make it 5-0. McCormick added a two-RBI single in the seventh inning and Jack Housinger scored on a groundout by Walker to cap the scoring in the eights.

No. 4 seed Eastern Illinois (38-21), which set a program record for single-season wins, never moved a runner beyond first base.

