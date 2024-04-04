Booker scores 40, Durant adds 32, Suns improve playoff position with a 122-101 win over Cavs

Booker — coming off a 52-point night in a win against New Orleans on Monday — shot 13 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Durant shot 13 of 23 and added seven assists.

It's just the second time this season that Booker and Durant have both scored at least 30 in the same game. Bol Bol added 15 points off the bench, making 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell played against the Suns, one night after resting the sore left knee that's caused him to miss much of March. The five-time All-Star finished with 24 points. Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley both added 20.

The Suns rolled to a 72-47 lead by halftime, making 12 of 18 3-pointers. Booker led all scorers with 19 points before the break while Durant had 17.

Cleveland cut that deficit to 77-66 on Allen's layup midway through the third, but the Suns bounced back to take a 98-77 lead heading into the fourth.

The Suns would avoid the play-in tournament if the season ended today, but there's plenty of work to do. The Mavericks, Suns, Pelicans, Kings and Lakers — who currently occupy the five through nine spots in the West — are separated by just two games in the standings.

The Cavaliers are trying to protect the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, but the Magic and Knicks are right behind them. Cleveland has an 11-15 record since Feb. 12.

The Suns played without starting guard Grayson Allen, who missed the game with left hip soreness.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Lakers on Saturday.

Suns: Host Minnesota on Friday night.

