Bohm leads Phillies against the Reds after 4-hit game

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds after Alec Bohm had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Reds
By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Philadelphia Phillies (15-10, second in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-10, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 2.30 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Martinez (0-0, 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -161, Reds +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Cincinnati Reds after Alec Bohm had four hits on Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Cincinnati has gone 9-6 at home and 14-10 overall. The Reds are 7-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 5-4 in road games and 15-10 overall. The Phillies have the second-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.46.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Reds lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .313 batting average, and has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 11-for-39 with a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Bohm has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 4-for-36 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .199 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Phillies: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Alex Young: 60-Day IL (back), Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (illness), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

