Bogaerts homers to help Boston salvage split with Guardians

The ball curved far to the right of the foul pole and Red Sox manager Alex Cora challenged whether it was fair, but replays gave no evidence that could say either way.

Garrett Whitlock pitched two innings for his third save.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?

The Red Sox honored broadcaster Joe Castiglione before the game for his 40 years on the air with the team. A surprise guest was Roger Clemens, who was a rookie in 1984, the year after Castiglione debuted on the team’s radio call.

Clemens brought out a replica of the new plaque that marks the “Joe Castiglione Booth” in the Fenway press box.

Castiglione called Clemens’ record-setting 20-strikeout game against Seattle in 1986 and the game where he matched the record 10 years later against Detroit. The Connecticut native was also on the mic, exclaiming “Can you believe it?” when the Red Sox won the 2004 World Series to end an 86-year drought.

Before Thursday’s game, he said it again: “Forty years. Can you believe it?”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: OF Oscar González rested after going 1 for 5 in two minor league rehab appearances as he tries to come back from an abdominal strain. He will make another start for Double-A Akron on Friday.

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story rested Thursday after feeling pain when he swung a bat on Wednesday for the first time since he went on the IL after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Shane Bieber (4-6) faces Tampa Bay LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-2) when Cleveland and the Rays open a three-game series on Friday night.

Red Sox: Rookie RHP Brayan Bello (0-2) faces Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (8-3) in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway on Friday night.

