Bobby Witt Jr. collects 3 hits to up his league-leading average to .352 as Royals beat Reds 7-1

The Reds intentionally walked him with two outs in the ninth, just before he trotted home on Vinnie Pasquantino's 18th homer.

Lorenzen (6-6), acquired by the Royals in a July 29 trade with Texas, started his third game after two no-decisions. He allowed a run and two hits in 5 2/3 innings and departed after 83 pitches.

Salvador Perez, Adam Frazier and Freddie Fermin also drove in runs for Kansas City, helping snap Cincinnati's four-game win streak.

Martinez (6-6) pitched six innings, allowing three runs and three hits with four strikeouts.

Tyler Stephenson had an RBI double for the Reds in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: RHP John Schreiber (knee) is on a rehab assignment at Single-A Quad Cities. He landed on the 15-day injury list July 29.

Reds: LHP Brent Suter pitched live batting practice Friday. He went on the 15-day injured list July 20 with a partially torn muscle in the back of his left shoulder.

UP NEXT

The Royals send right-hander Michael Wacha (9-6, 3.50 ERA) to the mound to oppose Reds lefty Nick Lodolo (9-4, 3.99) as the series continues Saturday night.

