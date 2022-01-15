Boat carrying duck hunters capsizes in creek; 1 dead, 1 hurt

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — A boat carrying four people on a duck hunting trip capsized on an Ohio creek over the weekend, leaving one person dead and another injured, authorities said.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said first responders were dispatched at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday after the boat started taking on water on the west side of Alum Creek State Park.
Delaware County 9-1-1 dispatchers said divers were deployed to search for a man. Officials said two people were taken to a hospital, and one was later pronounced dead. The victim's name hasn't been released and the condition of the injured person wasn't immediately available.
The department said natural resources officers were working to recover the boat.
