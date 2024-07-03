Bo Naylor's sac fly in 9th sends AL Central-leading Guardians to 7-6 win over lowly White Sox

Naylor, who has bumped his average over .200 by hitting .304 in his last 15 games, then lifted a 3-2 pitch deep enough to score Giménez without a throw from center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Rookie Daniel Schneemann and Tyler Freeman hit two-run homers for the Guardians, who won their seventh straight at Progressive Field and improved MLB’s best home record to 27-9.

They also evened their record this season to 4-4 against the lowly White Sox, who have the majors’ worst record (24-63).

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (4-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, helped by a diving catch from Freeman in center.

Robert hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs for Chicago. Andrew Vaughn also homered for the White Sox.

Down 6-3, the White Sox tied it in the seventh on an RBI double by Lenyn Sosa and Robert's two-run single, which came moments after Chicago manager Pedro Grifol was tossed.

Pinch-hitter Tommy Pham was angry at a called third strike, and Grifol fought for him before getting tossed by plate umpire Emil Jimenez.

Batting leadoff for just the second time this season, Robert tied it 3-all in the sixth with his homer.

Vaughn gave the White Sox a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his 11th homer, a 417-foot shot into the bleachers in left-center.

Chicago nearly scored again in the second, but second baseman Giménez made a strong relay throw to the plate to get Paul DeJong trying to score from first on Sosa's two-out double.

END OF AN ERA

A die-hard Golden State fan, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was sad that Klay Thompson left the team as a free agent after 11 seasons.

“It’s going to be weird not seeing Klay in a Warriors uniform,” Vogt said. “My son cried a little bit. He’s got a Klay Thompson jersey he wears about three days a week to school.”

SURPISE MOVE

Grifol was shocked to learn Tim Anderson, an AL batting champion with Chicago in 2019, was designated for assignment by Miami.

The 31-year-old batted just .214 in 65 games for the Marlins.

“I believe in Timmy,” Grifol said. “I believe in the kid. I believe in the heart. I believe in the talent, and I hope he gets an opportunity to get back out there and play the game I know he really loves.”

Anderson was twice an All-Star in eight seasons with Chicago, which declined a $14 million option on him in the off-season.

UP NEXT

Guardians RHP Gavin Williams makes his season debut after being sidelined with an elbow injury. He'll face White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (5-3, 3.23), who has been mentioned in numerous trade rumors ahead of the June 30 deadline.

