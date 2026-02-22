Blyden has 15 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds, Toledo knocks off Eastern Michigan 94-75

Mohammad Habhab led the Eagles (10-18, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Mehki added 12 points and two steals for Eastern Michigan. Mak Manciel also had eight points.

Toledo took the lead 29 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Wilson led the Rockets with nine points in the first half to help put them up 51-29 at the break. Toledo extended its lead to 60-32 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Craig scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.