Blues host the Blue Jackets after overtime win

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in overtime.

St. Louis has a 15-8-1 record at home and a 26-20-2 record overall. The Blues have a 20-3-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Columbus is 6-11-6 on the road and 15-24-10 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 4-5-9 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 in the previous meeting. Yegor Chinakhov led the Blue Jackets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Blues. Robert Thomas has one goal and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Johnny Gaudreau has seven goals and 24 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Kasperi Kapanen: out (lower body), Justin Faulk: day to day (lower body), Anton Malmstrom: out (undisclosed), Josh Jacobs: out (undisclosed).

Blue Jackets: Patrik Laine: out (clavicle fracture), Adam Boqvist: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.