Blue Jays square off against the Guardians with series tied 1-1

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Ben Lively (6-2, 2.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (5-5, 2.93 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -130, Guardians +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Toronto has a 17-16 record at home and a 34-36 record overall. The Blue Jays have gone 20-32 in games when they have given up a home run.

Cleveland is 44-24 overall and 23-16 on the road. The Guardians have a 31-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis Schneider has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 33 RBI for the Blue Jays. Alejandro Kirk is 2-for-15 with a home run over the past 10 games.

Andres Gimenez has 10 doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 10-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .217 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .247 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine)

Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.