Blue Jays play the Guardians leading series 2-1

The Toronto Blue Jays lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays (65-51, third in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (55-60, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (3-8, 5.72 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Guardians: Noah Syndergaard (1-5, 6.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays meet the Cleveland Guardians with a 2-1 series lead.

Cleveland has a 55-60 record overall and a 30-28 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 27-43 in games when they have given up a home run.

Toronto has a 35-27 record on the road and a 65-51 record overall. The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .330.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, four triples and 18 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 6-for-33 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 23 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .194 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (side), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (elbow), Hyun-Jin Ryu: day-to-day (knee), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (knee), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (back), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

