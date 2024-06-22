Blue Jays look to stop 4-game slide, play the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (6-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (6-3, 3.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -134, Blue Jays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays aim to end a four-game skid with a win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 24-9 at home and 47-26 overall. The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

Toronto has a 35-40 record overall and a 17-21 record on the road. The Blue Jays have gone 14-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs while hitting .271 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 13-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight home runs, 38 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .281 for the Blue Jays. Spencer Horwitz is 12-for-33 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.