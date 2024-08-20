Blue Jays host the Reds on 3-game home losing streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (4-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-9, 3.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -146, Reds +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto has a 29-32 record in home games and a 58-67 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Cincinnati is 61-64 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Reds have a 44-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 26 home runs while slugging .552. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 46 RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Reds: Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.