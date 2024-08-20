Blue Jays host the Reds on 3-game home losing streak

The Toronto Blue Jays host the Cincinnati Reds looking to stop a three-game home slide
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (61-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (58-67, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Carson Spiers (4-4, 4.55 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-9, 3.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 116 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -146, Reds +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to end their three-game home slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Toronto has a 29-32 record in home games and a 58-67 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .383.

Cincinnati is 61-64 overall and 30-30 on the road. The Reds have a 44-20 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 26 home runs while slugging .552. Daulton Varsho is 11-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonathan India has 24 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 46 RBI for the Reds. TJ Friedl is 10-for-36 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: day-to-day (knee), Jordan Romano: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (calf)

Reds: Christian Roa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (elbow), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Need tech help? How to find it and avoid getting scammed
2
Roebling Bridge inspections to close lanes, pedestrian walkway
3
Hamilton considers tax incentive for VA clinic project
4
Male victim hospitalized after being shot in Fairfield
5
Two marijuana dispensaries apply to set up shop in Middletown’s East...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top