Blue Jays host the Guardians, try to extend home win streak

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Gavin Williams (2-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -139, Guardians +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Toronto is 16-16 overall and 11-6 at home. The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .309.

Cleveland is 18-14 overall and 7-9 in road games. The Guardians are 8-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 10 doubles and 13 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 8-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 RBI for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 5-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .191 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .218 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.