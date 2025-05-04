Blue Jays and Guardians play to decide series winner

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee (2-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-4, 5.28 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -117, Guardians -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Toronto has a 16-17 record overall and an 11-7 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 3-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has an 8-9 record in road games and a 19-14 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with four home runs while slugging .416. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-40 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo leads the Guardians with eight home runs while slugging .490. Steven Kwan is 12-for-40 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .207 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .212 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (lat), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (hand), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Jose Ramirez: day-to-day (ankle), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.