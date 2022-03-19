Blue Jackets win 5-4, send Blues to third straight loss

Nyquist gave Columbus the lead back with his second power-play goal of the season at 15:14 of the first, and then fed Laine at 3:52 of the second to put Columbus ahead 3-1.

The Blues peppered Merzlikins through the middle of the second period before Toropchenko buried his first career goal in 10 games with the Blues, off a feed from Justin Faulk, at 13:43.

Kuraly put Columbus up 4-2 off a pass from Robinson at 6:59 of the third, but Perron pulled the Blues back within one on a power-play goal just 64 seconds later, for his team-leading ninth goal on the man-advantage.

Voracek’s goal at 12:24 of the third made it 5-3, but Perron got the Blues within a goal again with 1:20 left in the game and St. Louis skating with an empty net.

NEXT UP

Blues: Visit Washington Tuesday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Pittsburgh Tuesday night.

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets center Gustav Nyquist, front, is tripped by St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, right, smiles at his one year old daughter Miroslava before an NHL hockey game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, left, gives up a goal to St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov goes for the puck after getting knocked to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption St. Louis Blues left wing Brandon Saad, left, celebrates the goal with defenseman Torey Krug during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk reaches for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou, front, handles the puck while Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana

Caption Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan fires the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana) Credit: Joe Maiorana Credit: Joe Maiorana