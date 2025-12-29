Blue Jackets visit the Senators after Marchenko's 2-goal game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -210, Blue Jackets +173; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Ottawa Senators after Kirill Marchenko's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Blue Jackets' 4-2 win.

Ottawa has an 18-14-5 record overall and an 8-6-3 record in home games. The Senators have a 17-6-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has gone 8-9-3 in road games and 16-15-6 overall. The Blue Jackets have a 15-3-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams square off Monday for the second time this season. The Senators won 6-3 in the last matchup. Tim Stutzle led the Senators with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 15 goals and 22 assists for the Senators. Stutzle has eight goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 14 goals and 26 assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.