Blue Jackets visit the Oilers after Marchenko's 2-goal game

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Edmonton Oilers after Kirill Marchenko's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 loss.

Edmonton is 6-6-4 overall and 4-1-2 at home. The Oilers have a -8 scoring differential, with 47 total goals scored and 55 conceded.

Columbus is 7-7 overall and 4-4-0 on the road. The Blue Jackets have gone 7-1-0 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has five goals and 17 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Marchenko has eight goals and eight assists for the Blue Jackets. Dmitri Voronkov has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

