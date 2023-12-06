Blue Jackets visit the Islanders in Metropolitan Division play

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit the New York Islanders for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Thursday.

New York is 10-7-7 overall with a 4-2-3 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Islanders have a 3-1-4 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Columbus is 8-14-5 overall with a 2-7-1 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Blue Jackets are 3-4-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won 2-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Dobson has six goals and 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has scored one goal with 18 assists for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-1-4, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Sebastian Aho: out (undisclosed), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Cole Sillinger: day to day (upper body), Erik Gudbranson: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (knee), Damon Severson: out (oblique), Patrik Laine: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.