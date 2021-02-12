Blue Jackets visit the Blackhawks after Roslovic's 2-goal game

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with seven goals and has 15 points. Pius Suter has six goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with eight total assists and has 12 points. Roslovic has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (right hip), Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

Blue Jackets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.