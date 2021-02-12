Blue Jackets use 4-goal third period to beat Blackhawks 6-5

After DeBrincat got the lead back for the Blackhawks at 13:05, the Blue Jackets bounced back again. Atkinson banged a shot off the cross bar and Del Zotto knocked it in for the tying goal with 2:41 to go. Then Stenlund put Columbus ahead to stay with his second of the season with 1:14 left.

Beaudin committed a costly turnover in the first period, and Columbus turned the miscue into Atkinson's fourth goal at 12:10. Atkinson poked the puck away from Beaudin near the blue line, got it back and beat Atkinson from the high slot for a 1-0 lead.

It was Atkinson's third short-handed goal of the season and No. 15 for his career, snapping a tie with Rick Nash for the franchise record. He scored a short-handed goal on a penalty shot during Monday night's 3-2 victory over Carolina.

MAKING MOVES

Elvis Merzlikins was activated from injured reserve and served as the backup for Korpisalo. Merzlikins, 26, had been sidelined by an upper-body injury since he got hurt during practice on Feb. 3.

Columbus also recalled defenseman Andrew Peeke from its taxi squad. Peeke, who turns 23 on March 17, played about 17 1/2 minutes in his first game of the season, replacing Dean Kukan in the lineup.

UP NEXT

The teams play again on Saturday night.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Patrik Laine, left, looks to pass past Chicago Blackhawks defender Lucas Carlsson during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, left, celebrates with defender Seth Jones after they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks in an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, celebrates with left wing Alex DeBrincat, left, and defender Nicolas Beaudin after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh